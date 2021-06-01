Rolla Job Center to offer last minute Federal Student Aid assistance

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Area students get a second chance at free help to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid this summer.

It’s all thanks to a series of events called the Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Frenzy Summer Edition, hosted by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development.

The Summer Edition events will be held from June 2 through July 15.

The Rolla Job Center will host its FAFSA Frenzy event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at 1107 Kingshighway in Rolla.

The FAFSA is an important part of going to college. It is the primary way of determining students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, work-study and financial assistance offered by colleges and universities.

According to the Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, students should submit a FAFSA every year that they plan to attend college to secure all of the financial aid available to them.

Professionals and volunteers will be on hand at the FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition events to offer free assistance and answer any questions students may have.

“COVID-19 caused many interruptions, including the opportunity for many students to receive college planning assistance,” Commissioner of Higher Education Zora Mulligan said in a news release. “Offering a round of FAFSA Frenzy events this summer will provide extra support to students and families who may have delayed their decision to file, or who may have just now decided to attend college in the fall.”

The FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition events are open to any student currently attending or interested in attending a college or university.

Attendees should create a Federal Student Aid account at studentaid.gov before attending and bring their log-in information, their Social Security number, 2019 federal tax returns, W-2s, and records of investments or money earned.

FAFSA Frenzy events are typically held from October through January in partnership with high schools, colleges, universities and college access groups.

However, due to COVID-19, FAFSA filing is down nationwide. Therefore, hosting FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition will provide extra opportunities to help students secure financial aid for the upcoming fall and spring semesters.

For more information about FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition, visit cwdregion.com/fafsa.