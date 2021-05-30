Rolla Technical Institute hosts graduation for adult program students

RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com

Rolla Technical Institute recently hosted a graduation ceremony for all adult program students and wished graduates the best as they embark on their new careers and paths.

Rolla Technical Institute adult program graduates:

• Ezekiel Britt, Automotive Technology

• Joshua Cormany, Automotive Technology

• Jonathan Carlson, Collision Repair

• Coltin Counts, Graphic Design

• Zaveare Elliot, Graphic Design

• James Gorman, Graphic Design

• Alyssa Kennedy, Graphic Design

• Hunter Yowell, Graphic Design

• Delane Nolie, HVACR 

• Zebulan Whitehouse, HVAC

• Patrick Chavez, Information Technology

• Destiny Hamm, Information Technology

• Austin Ridenhour, HVAC (not pictured)

• Bryce Luther, Information Technology (not pictured)