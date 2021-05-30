Rolla Technical Institute hosts graduation for adult program students
RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com
Rolla Technical Institute recently hosted a graduation ceremony for all adult program students and wished graduates the best as they embark on their new careers and paths.
Rolla Technical Institute adult program graduates:
• Ezekiel Britt, Automotive Technology
• Joshua Cormany, Automotive Technology
• Jonathan Carlson, Collision Repair
• Coltin Counts, Graphic Design
• Zaveare Elliot, Graphic Design
• James Gorman, Graphic Design
• Alyssa Kennedy, Graphic Design
• Hunter Yowell, Graphic Design
• Delane Nolie, HVACR
• Zebulan Whitehouse, HVAC
• Patrick Chavez, Information Technology
• Destiny Hamm, Information Technology
• Austin Ridenhour, HVAC (not pictured)
• Bryce Luther, Information Technology (not pictured)