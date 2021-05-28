University of Missouri Pulaski County Extension to hold 7th annual golf tournament

RDN REPORTS

The University of Missouri Pulaski County Extension announced its 7th annual golf tournament is set for June 19 at Oak Hills Country Club in Dixon.

Residents can register now for fun on Father's Day weekend. All are welcome. This two-person scramble benefits local University of Missouri Extension programs.

"At our 6th tournament, one entry received the Hole-in-One prize, to win $25,000,” Council Member Anne Premont said. “This year, the Hole-in-One prize is $30,000. The location on the golf course will be announced that morning."

The University of Missouri Pulaski County Extension extends research and knowledge to the local area with programs in Small Business Development, Health Education — via student nutrition SNAC program, Missouri EATs, diabetes education, balance classes, youth Emergency Preparedness and Serv Safe food manager training — plus 4H youth engagement, livestock management, soil testing, Master Gardener and Master Naturalist training.

For golf tournament details and to register, visit the University of Missouri Pulaski County Extension on Facebook or email pulaskico@missouri.edu. To speak directly, the office is open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, phone 573-774-4766.