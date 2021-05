RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce was proud to dedicate a tree along the ACORN Trail to Dr. V.E. 'Bud' Falkenhain for outstanding ambassador work.

Ambassadors receive this distinction for their efforts in volunteering in the community, serving on committees, welcoming businesses to the community as well as their work in helping to enhance the quality of life in the Rolla area.