Search for 12-year-old girl swept away in park near Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — Search teams were looking for a 12-year-old girl who was swept away in a strong creek in Shoal Creek at Lime Kiln Park near Neosho, authorities said.

Officials were called to the park Wednesday afternoon for a water rescue. They pulled Trevor Hicks, 34, from the water, Neosho police Chief Jason Baird said in a news release.

Hicks went under while trying to rescue Kaylin Brown, who had been pulled into water by a strong current, Baird said.

Searchers looked for Kaylin until 9 p.m. Wednesday and resumed the search Thursday morning.

Hicks was unresponsive when he was rescued and remained in critical condition, Baird said.