Phelps County Sheriff’s Department: Investigation underway into inmate’s death

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says a 39-year-old Phelps County Jail inmate was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:32 a.m. Thursday.

According to Phelps County Sheriff Michael Kirn in a news release Thursday, a preliminary investigation into the inmate’s death found that jail staff did follow proper policies and procedures.

Correctional Officers Utilized both an AED and CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene, according to Kirn.

The inmate was later pronounced dead by Phelps County Coroner Ernie Coverdell. The next of kin has not been notified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Phelps County Coroner are investigating this incident, according to Kirn. No foul play is suspected. However, an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

The Phelps County Sheriff's Department will not release any further information until the investigation is completed.