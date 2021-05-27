Army National Hiring Days: Highlighting Milford native, Col. Niave Knell

Public Affairs Office

Fort Leonard Wood

A promotion ceremony for Milford, Massachusetts, native, Col. Niave Knell, 51st commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School, is set for 2 p.m. June 4 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

Knell will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

Knell's career with the Army spans 29 years, with numerous leadership positions and deployments.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Comparative Politics from the United States Military Academy, West Point, a Master of Science degree in Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster University, a Master of Advanced Military Studies degree from the United States Army Command and General Staff College, and a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from National War College.

As part of the Army’s National Hiring Days, Knell would like to share her story with others in the Milford area.

To schedule an interview with Hibner, please contact the Public Affairs Office by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at 573.563.4145.

The Army National Hiring Days campaign, which launched as a virtual event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will run today through June 14 this year and includes up to $40,000 in signing bonuses or up to $65,000 for student loan reimbursement, depending on qualifications, selected occupation and length of the service contract.

Recruiting stations across the country will host virtual career fairs throughout the five-week campaign to provide information about the many career paths and benefits available and answer questions potential applicants may have about life in the Army.

The more than 150 career options range from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources. The recruiters will also discuss the benefits Soldiers receive, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and certifications, tuition assistance for college courses, and family support programs.

Interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about part-time and full-time careers and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a local recruiter.