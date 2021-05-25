Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution present awards to Missouri S&T Army ROTC Cadets

RDN REPORTS

The Noah Coleman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Ozark Patriots Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently presented awards to Missouri University of Science and Technology Army ROTC cadets.

Compatriot Kelvin Erickson, president of the Ozark Patriots Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented the Silver ROTC Award to Cadet Dale Crosman.

Fran Erickson, recording secretary of the Noah Coleman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented the National Defense Committee ROTC Medal to Cadet Vincent Rosales on May 5.