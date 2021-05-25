Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution present awards to Missouri S&T Army ROTC Cadets

RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com

The Noah Coleman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Ozark Patriots Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recently presented awards to Missouri University of Science and Technology Army ROTC cadets.  

Compatriot Kelvin Erickson, president of the Ozark Patriots Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented the Silver ROTC Award to Cadet Dale Crosman.

Army ROTC Cadet Dale Crosman receiving the Silver ROTC Award. From left, Lt. Col. Lonnie Pirtle, Frank Fuman, Cadet Dale Crosman, Kelvin Erickson, and Don Turner.

Fran Erickson, recording secretary of the Noah Coleman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented the National Defense Committee ROTC Medal to Cadet Vincent Rosales on May 5. 

Army ROTC Cadet Vincent Rosales receiving the National Defense Committee ROTC Medal. From left, Fran Erickson, Cadet Vincent Rosales, and Lt. Col. Lonnie Pirtle.