MDC seeking information after Perry County Community Lake restroom facility vandalized

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Missouri Department of Conservation officials are seeking information from the public related to the vandalism of the restroom facility at Perry County Community Lake.

The Missouri Department of Conservation, in a press release Tuesday, said the restroom facility had been defaced with “nearly 12 vulgar and racist images, symbols and words.”

According to the department, the incident occurred around May 21.

The markings were spray-painted on the facility’s doors, interior, within the stalls, on the concrete walkway and the building’s exterior.

According to the department, staff immediately covered the markings upon notification of the vandalism, but the facility must now be completely repainted.

“Perry County Community Lake is utilized by many groups of all ages to fish, kayak and hike,” Cpl. Christopher Doran said. “The actions of a few to vandalize the restroom facilities certainly is disgusting and hopefully information will come forth to aid in the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Doran at 573-517-9056.