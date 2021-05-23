Justice IS Served 10th annual breakfast set

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Missouri is hosting their 10th annual Justice IS Served breakfast on Thursday, June 10.

The event will be held at the Signature Event Center, catered by Di Trapani’s Italian Bistro.

Judges from the 25th Judicial Circuit will be serving breakfast to community members and supporters of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of South Central Missouri.

According to CASA, in 2020, there were 729 children in the area’s communities who found themselves in the court system, at no fault of their own. The number ranks the area as one of the highest rates of child abuse per capita in Missouri.

CASA of South Central Missouri volunteers gave a voice in court to over 350 children, leaving over 370 children who still need an advocate for their case. CASA’s goal is to serve every child in care, which means an additional 100 new volunteers will need to be recruited.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, contact janece.martin@casascmo.org or karen.walker@casascmo.org, or call 573-426-5437. For giving opportunities, visit casascmo.org/giving.