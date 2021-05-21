Roadway improvement project to impact Dent and Phelps County traffic

RDN REPORTS

As part of an ongoing improvement project taking place on various roadways in Dent and Phelps counties, work crews plan to start on two of the next phases of the project next week.

Starting Monday, May 24, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin pavement improvement work on Dent County Route F. This work is expected to take up to two weeks to complete and will require daily intermittent lane closures with flaggers to guide motorists through the work zone.

Also, starting May 24, crews will begin improvement work on the barrier curb of the Phelps County Route K bridge over Sherrill Creek. This work is expected to take up to three weeks to complete and will require temporary signals at the bridge to guide motorists through the work zone.

Once this work is complete, crews will begin resurfacing and widening the shoulders of Route 68 in both counties and Dent County Route HH near Salem. Crews will also continue to work on box culvert extensions along Route 68.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.