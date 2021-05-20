Washington man sentenced for child sex abuse in Missouri

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man from Washington was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison without parole for sexually assaulting a girl in Missouri when she was between the ages of 5 and 12.

Timothy Smith, 56, for Renton, Washington, was also ordered to be on supervised release for the rest of his life following his prison sentence.

Smith pleaded guilty in November to traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

The girl told a friend about the abuse in August 2018. A school counselor who was told notified the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Prosecutors said the assaults occurred at Fort Leonard Wood and at a home in Missouri.