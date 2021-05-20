Google webinar to teach the basics of Google Ads

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to join a virtual seminar dedicated to learning best practices and tips for using Google Ads. The seminar is hosted by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri University of Science and Technology and Grow with Google.

The webinar will be held noon -1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, online. The workshop is free, but registration is required. Visit bit.ly/SBDC-GoogleAds to register online.

“With 59% of shoppers using Google to research a purchase they plan to make in-store or online, it’s important for business owners to know how to maximize their online advertising,” says Karen Leatherman, business development specialist at Missouri S&T’s SBDC. “Bryan Caplan, a national speaker for Grow with Google, will teach learners how to grow their business using Google ads and how to write great ads and use keywords.”

Bryan Caplan is an award-winning CEO of Bryan Caplan Marketing and host of the Bigger Better Biz channel on YouTube. Caplan is a guest lecturer at several colleges and universities throughout the country. He is also a contributing columnist to many publications including GoDaddy, WorldPay, BlueHost, Constant Contact, Classy.org and the Boston Business Journal.

The Missouri S&T SBDC provides business counseling and assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in the areas of management, new business creation, business acquisition, business sales, marketing, financial analysis, human resources, operations management, succession planning and technology commercialization. Most services are provided at no cost.

SBDC is a University of Missouri Extension partner and part of the Missouri SBDC statewide network, which is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information about workshops, resources and programs offered by Missouri S&T’s SBDC, visit ecodevo.mst.edu.

For more information, contact Karen Leatherman, Business Development Specialist for the SBDC at leathermank@mst.edu or 573-341-4551.