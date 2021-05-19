MDC invites public to free kayaking clinic at Little Prairie Conservation Area

RDN REPORTS

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, whether you enjoy fishing area streams or like to relax by spending a day paddling a local waterway, kayaks are increasing in popularity as ways to connect with the outdoors.

People can learn more about the popular watercraft at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) clinic “Introduction to Flatwater Kayaking” from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 5.

The clinic will be held at Towell Lake boat ramp on MDC’s Little Prairie Conservation Area in Phelps County.

Participants must be at least 13 years old. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

People can register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176787

Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided.

Areas covered in MDC’s clinic will include kayak fundamentals, safety, and basic paddling strokes.

After a brief instructional session onshore, participants will get a chance to test their kayaking skills on Towell Lake.

Fishing poles and bait will be provided if participants wish to experience fishing from a kayak in the latter portion of the program.

Participants 16 years old and older must possess a valid fishing permit if they choose to fish.

Participants should wear appropriate clothes for the water. Close-toed shoes are required, no flip-flops.

To get to the Towell Lake boat ramp from Rolla, take the north outer road of Interstate 44 east approximately five miles, take Route RA north to Little Prairie Conservation Area, then take the second Little Prairie Conservation Area entrance. This will lead to the boat ramp on the northeast side of the lake.

People wanting more information about this event can contact MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke at 573-368-2225 or by e-mailing Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov.