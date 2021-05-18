Deadline changed for Route 66 Doubles Tennis Tournament

RDN REPORTS

The deadline for entries for the June 5 and June 6 Route 66 Doubles Tennis Tournament has been moved up to Tuesday, May 25, to permit the ordering of the souvenir T-shirts.

The event, hosted by the Friends of Tennis, will feature tennis categories of Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles and Women’s Doubles.

A new category has been added for the Super Seniors division, where the combined ages of the two partners add up to 100 or more.

This tournament kicks off the summer season and encourages folks to get out on the courts to play.

The entry fee is $30 per team. The first rounds will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Ber Juan Tennis Complex. The finals are scheduled for noon Sunday, June 6.

Refreshments for players will be provided by the Friends of Tennis, bananas and oranges provided by Price Chopper, and Pepsi will provide Gatorade and bottled water.

Kent Jewelry will provide the engraved medallions for first and second place in Championship and first place in the Consolation bracket.

To enter contact Lonna Sowers at 573-466-0369, email to lonnalsowers@gmail.com, or contact the Rolla Parks & Recreation Department.