Woodworks: Plenty of ‘Summer Fun’ coming to Fort Leonard Wood

Matt Decker

Fort Leonard Wood

There was plenty of “Summer Fun” announced May 7 from multiple agencies on post, which fit the theme of the Woodworks community forum at Pershing Community Center.

Among the announcements: Fort Leonard Wood will reopen its swimming pools for the first time since 2019.

Katy Carter, Business and Recreation director for Morale, Welfare and Recreation, announced that the Wallace Outdoor Pool will be open for recreational swimming when the Fort Leonard Wood Rec Plex opens its mini-golf course Memorial Day Weekend.

“Yes, the pools are opening,” Carter said. “We will (also) be bringing back birthday party reservations in the evening after hours, so you’ll be able to do that shortly.”

Wallace Pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with pool-party hours available from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission will be $4 for patrons with a military ID and $6 for civilian patrons.

Carter said the indoor pool at Davidson Fitness Center will continue to be used for lap swimming, military training and swimming lessons. The Leiber Heights Pool, which has not been available for recreational swimming for several years, will reopen, but will be used exclusively for swimming lessons and scuba-diving lessons, she added.

Rates for parties and season passes will be updated on the FMWR website.

The Rec Plex facility will open its go-kart track Saturday. It will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Carter announced the hiking program at Ha Ha Tonka State Park will return, starting May 22.

“That was highly successful last year,” she said. “Saturday mornings, we meet, and we’ll have options for transportation provided by MWR or (have patrons) meet us there. We generally have snacks provided and then give patrons a historical tour of the Ha Ha Tonka area.”

Other upcoming FMWR summer events to watch for include a Father’s Day celebration set for June 15 at Gerlach Field, the resumption of fitness classes and the reopening of racquetball courts at Davidson Fitness Center, and float trips and rentals at the Outdoor Adventure Center.

Carter also announced work on new cabins under construction at the Lake of the Ozarks Recreation Area is nearly complete.

“They’re gorgeous, new cabins. I can’t promise a completion date, but we do hope that happens sometime this summer,” she said. “What we will do is, with some of our other cabin rentals, as those (new cabins) are completed, we’ll ask our patrons if they want to (upgrade) their reservations.”

Child and Youth Services also has summer fun planned with several week-long summer camps starting May 31. Tamara Smith with the Parent and Outreach Services said separate camps will be held for young and older children.

“At our school-age center, we will have summer camp available for our children who have completed kindergarten all the way through the fifth grade. We have some great activities and some great camp weeks that are planned for them,” she said. “Also, through our middle school and teen programs, we’ll have afternoon camp opportunities for any child who has completed the sixth grade all the way up to high school. For camp weeks, all you have to do is be registered with CYS. You can go ahead already and get on militarychild.com and reserve a spot. Once you’ve been offered a space, you can come to our offices, get registered and get ready to start summer camp.”

For more information about summer camps, call Parent Outreach Services at 573-596-0421.

This summer will also be a busy time for the installation’s Religious Support Office, according to Martha Strong, director of Religious Education.

Strong announced that Vacation Bible School will take place in July for children ages 4 to 11. Online registration is currently open here.

Strong also announced children in kindergarten through the fifth grade will be able to attend a “Kids 4 Christ” group on Tuesday nights and attend a “Backyard Bible Club” starting in July. More information about any of the programs is available by emailing strong at martha.a.strong.civ@mail.mil or by calling 573-596-0089.

Updates, announcements

Some of the highlights and updates from the forum included the following:

— Malia Nemetz, Army Substance Abuse Program specialist, announced a new stress-management initiative has begun on Fort Leonard Wood social-media sites featuring the hashtag “#FLWWellness.” She noted ASAP offers stress-management classes and individual stress-management appointments. For more information, call 573.596.9677.

— Alfredia Williams, Transition Assistance Program specialist, presented an overview of upcoming TAP programs. She announced the program would host a hiring fair for service members June 18.

— Capt. Brianna Allen, chief of Environmental Health at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, urged residents to stay safe during summer activities by practicing food safety, effective hand-washing and avoiding ticks and mosquitos.

More Woodworks updates and announcements are available at https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/happenings/woodworks-community-information-forum.