Missouri S&T awards Chancellor’s Scholarships

Missouri University of Science and Technology awarded Chancellor’s Scholarships to a group of Missouri high school seniors for the 2021-22 academic year.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be Missouri residents, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.75 or rank in the upper 10 percent of their high school graduation class and have ACT composite scores of 31 or better. The students also must complete a 750-word essay and participate in an on-campus interview.

The Chancellor’s Scholarship is for $12,000 and is renewable annually for up to eight semesters, as long as the student maintains a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better.

The 2021-22 Chancellor’s Scholarship recipients are:

-- Abigail Bernath, a senior at Parkway South High School from Ballwin, Missouri

-- Aleah Bingham, a senior at Kirkwood High School from Kirkwood, Missouri

-- David Bonstead, a senior at Francis Howell Central High School from Saint Charles, Missouri

-- Abigail Frerking, a senior at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri

-- William Gleeson, a senior at Washington High School from Washington, Missouri

-- Elias Hyatt, a senior at Westminster Christian Academy from Imperial, Missouri

-- Dawson Jeffers, a senior at Troy Buchanan High School from Moscow Mills, Missouri

-- Colin Mathers, a senior at Marquette High School from Ballwin, Missouri

-- Brett Meyer, a senior at Ozark High School from Springfield, Missouri

-- Rachel Morgan, a senior at Cor Jesu Academy from Fenton, Missouri

-- James Morrison, a senior at Liberty High School from Lake Saint Louis, Missouri

-- Samantha Musgrave, a senior at Parkway South High School from Manchester, Missouri

-- Sage Nichols, a senior at Platte County R-III High School from Platt City, Missouri

-- Zachary Roberts, a senior at Saint Charles Senior High School from Saint Charles, Missouri

-- Sophie Roy, a senior at Webb City High School from Joplin, Missouri

-- Dylan Seidt, a senior at Father Tolton Catholic High School from Columbia, Missouri

-- Heath St. Dennis, a homeschool student from St. Louis

-- Tyke Wells, a senior at Branson High School from Branson, Missouri.

For more information on the Chancellor’s Scholarship program, contact the Missouri S&T student financial assistance office at 573-341-4282, sfa@mst.edu.