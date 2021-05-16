Fidelity awards Kaleidoscope Discovery Center $3K for Robotics Road Trip program

RDN REPORTS

Schools and organizations serving K-12 students throughout the communities served by Fidelity Communications recently had the opportunity to win a $3,000 donation to fund their STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) project or club as part of the internet service provider’s annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.

Kaleidoscope Discovery Center plans to use the winning funds for supplies and travel costs for its summer Robotics Road Trip program, which will bring robots and programming lessons to K-8 students in Dent, Pulaski and Phelps counties.

"On behalf of all the volunteers at the Kaleidoscope, thank you,” President and Founding Director of Kaleidoscope Discovery Center Martina Hahn-Baur said. “We are so excited to see the area's continued support in support of STEM programming. We look forward to reengaging safely with our friends and supporters this upcoming summer through the Robotics Road Trip.”

In the contest entry, Baur wrote that winning Dream Bigger would allow Kaleidoscope Discovery Center to add six additional stops on its Phelps County summer tour. Stops, which can include organizations such as libraries, summer camps and youth groups, will be selected based on need.

Kaleidoscope Discovery Center was one of 10 finalists selected by Fidelity; public voting determined the two winners.

“Fidelity is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and we’re proud to play a part in helping to develop the technological skills of students in Rolla and the surrounding communities,” Fidelity’s Missouri General Manager Sam McGill said. “Technology is the way of the future and we’re excited to see how this summer’s Robotics Road Trip will inspire these future Missouri leaders.”