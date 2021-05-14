Missouri S&T to host four in-person summer camps

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology will host four in-person summer camps in addition to its already announced virtual camps. All S&T campers can practice team-building and social skills while learning what it takes to have a career in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Each camp has either an age requirement or a grade-level requirement. Potential campers must reach this age by the start of the camp or enter the required grade for the fall 2021 school year. For additional camp details, visit summer.mst.edu.

The following camps will be held in-person at S&T:

Art of Science – Students entering grades 9-12 spend five days learning about science from an arts perspective. Photography, writing and multimedia art will be covered. This camp will be held June 27-July 1.

Explosives Camp – Rising high school juniors and seniors, age 16 and older, can attend this fireworks, blasting and high explosives camp. Students must apply for acceptance to this camp, which will be held Aug. 8-13.

Jackling Introduction to Engineering – Rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors will discover how engineers use math and science to change the world. This camp will be held July 11-15.

Materials Camp – High school juniors and seniors will learn how engineers and scientists turn materials into useful products at this five-day camp. Students must apply for admission to this camp, which will be held July 18-22.

Missouri S&T is offering a limited number of need-based scholarships. Priority will be given to Missouri residents. For more information and to see all offered summer camps, visit summer.mst.edu or email pce@mst.edu.