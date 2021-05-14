Father charged after 4-year-old found gun, shot himself

Washington Missourian

UNION, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was charged with second-degree murder on Friday, the day after his 4-year-old son found a gun beneath the couch and fatally shot himself.

The Washington Missourian reported that 34-year-old Scott Hilton Jr. of Union also was charged with one count of felony child endangerment and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Hilton is jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say the child's father had placed the gun under a couch in the living room.

The boy awoke to get a drink and his father went to the bathroom. A statement from the sheriff's office said the father heard a gunshot and found the injured child. The boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.