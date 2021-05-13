First ‘Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla’ raises $2K for End Polio Now campaign

RDN REPORTS

The first Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla organized by the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club was a resounding success, with $2,000 in proceeds from the event being donated to Rotary International's End Polio Now campaign.

Rotary is an international community that brings together leaders who take on the world’s toughest challenges, locally and globally. For example, the eradication of polio is one of Rotary International’s longest-standing and most significant efforts.

Along with their partners, Rotary International said members have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries, reducing polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide.

The Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club’s event also raised awareness of vaccines and immunizations in the local community.

Riders had the choice of two routes — a 4-mile course including much of the Acorn Trail or a 10-mile self-determined route that took riders all over Rolla.

Riders also had a choice of competitions for prizes.

In the Poker Run, each rider picked up a playing card at each of seven stations. The best five-card hand won the prizes.

Riders could also select the Immunization Card ride.

The riders had their immunization cards punched at each of seven stations, signifying the 14 immunizations people should receive by their 18th birthday. Immunization cards were collected and randomly drawn to receive prizes.

Fifty-three riders completed the Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla.

Riders who had the best hands and drew Immunization Cards had a choice of over $2,000 in prizes donated by sponsors of the event.

All of the riders received rear blinker lights for their bikes, the Pedal 2 End Polio Ride 4 Rolla event t-shirt and a “P2P R4R Finishers” medallion to commemorate the event.

There was also an Earth Day themed bike decorating contest for kids.

In addition to the ride, David Westenberg set up the “Outbreak” display.

The display was developed with the Smithsonian Institute and was available for viewing during the event at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club thanked the event sponsors who donated prizes and contributed funds for t-shirts and other expenses for the event.

All of the registration fees from riders went directly to the End Polio Now campaign. Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club also thanked the many volunteers, Rotarians, and others who volunteered to make the event a success.

According to the Rolla Breakfast Rotary Club, discussions are underway for scheduling the event again next fall as a part of Polio Awareness Month in October.