Serhat Hosder elected as fellow of Royal Aeronautical Society

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) has elected Dr. Serhat Hosder, a professor of aerospace engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, as a fellow in the oldest international professional institution devoted to the aerospace community.

“I am honored to be a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and by this acknowledgement of my contributions to the field,” says Hosder. “I look forward to actively contributing to RAeS as a fellow.”

Hosder, who joined Missouri S&T in 2007 and serves as director of the Aerospace Simulations Laboratory, is also an associate fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and a member of the AIAA Hypersonic Technologies and Aerospace Planes (HyTASP) Technical Committee (TC). He was the most recent chair of HyTASP TC and currently serves on the steering committee.

Hosder’s research activities focus on hypersonic flight and vehicle performance in extreme and uncertain environments characterized by intensely high temperature flows, which may also include dust, ice and rain particles. Hosder and his students work with computer modeling and predictions for hypersonic flight – five times the speed of sound or faster. Examples include spacecraft entering the atmosphere of Earth or Mars and aircraft that are designed to fly at hypersonic speeds.

A fellowship in the Royal Aeronautical Society is the highest honor achievable in the organization and is given only to those in the profession of aeronautics or aerospace who have made an outstanding contribution to the profession, attained a position of high responsibility or have had long experience of high quality in the profession.

The Royal Aeronautical Society is a British multidisciplinary professional society dedicated to the global aerospace community. It exists to further advance aeronautical art, science and engineering around the world. Established in 1866, the RAeS has been at the forefront of developments in aerospace, seeking to promote the highest professional standards and provide a central forum for sharing knowledge.