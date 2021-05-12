‘Phelps Air’ achieves milestone 1,000th patient flight

RDN REPORTS

Air Methods, the leading air medical provider in the U.S., has announced a significant milestone of 1,000 patient flights for the Phelps Air medical helicopter program in conjunction with Phelps Health in Rolla.

The milestone 1,000th mission, completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, helped a patient receive critical care at a distant facility, illustrating the benefits of local air medical access for saving vital minutes that improve patient outcomes. These frequent missions are a vital part of the chain of survival for community members.

Since 2017, the Phelps Air program has operated with a Bell 407 helicopter located on the primary helipad at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla.

“Phelps Air has and continues to be a tremendous asset to our community. With Phelps Air, patients can receive more timely lifesaving transfers to tertiary care, which, in turn, can lead to better patient outcomes and experiences,” Phelps Health Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Keri Heavin said. “We are proud to partner with Phelps Air/Air Methods to offer this service to the community.”

In addition to frequent outbound flights to specialty care facilities in Columbia and St. Louis, Phelps Air provides services to various small hospitals and rural communities in the region. Rural two-lane highways create lengthy ground response times for vehicle accident, stroke or heart attack situations. Helicopter transport improves patient access to care in these areas dramatically.

Before the base opening, ARCH Air Medical/AMC operated as an air medical patient prep or ‘packaging’ base for over 10 years with heavy service to the Rolla area since the mid 1980s.

Phelps Air/Air Methods regional account executive, Paul Ross, Jr., said, “Our team greatly values the many years of partnering with Phelps Health, providing vital emergency air medical service to the hospital, agencies and residents in Rolla and surrounding communities.”

The Phelps Air helicopter crews are staffed by industry-leading critical care clinicians and pilots with years of experience in the field. Each flight is supplied with blood, plasma and skilled aviation mechanics to ensure the aircraft is always safe and mission ready.

Importantly, the Phelps Air program and Air Methods nationally do not require patients to purchase memberships for air medical services, a common practice seen at other air medical companies.

Air Methods’ industry-leading post-flight Patient Advocacy Program puts patients first, helping deal with insurance claims and other aspects to bring about low out-of-pocket costs. These efforts, combined with an in-network approach with insurers nationwide, take patients out of the middle so they can focus on their recovery.

To learn more about Air Methods, visit www.airmethods.com.