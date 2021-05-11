Rolla chamber presents checks to tourism organizations

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their Annual Best Ever St. Pat’s 5K back in March. The event was a success with over 150 participants, raising approximately $3,500.

Proceeds from the races benefited the chamber’s Destination Rolla Fund.

The Destination Rolla Fund contributes to tourism-related projects and attractions in Rolla. According to the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce, last year was a challenging year for the tourism industry, so the chamber decided to split the race proceeds among four different organizations, vital to Rolla’s tourism efforts.

The chamber recently presented checks for $875 to Ozark Actors Theatre, South Central Regional Veterans Group’s Veterans Memorial Park, Rolla Parks and Recreation Department and Rolla Saddle Club.

The Destination Rolla Fund provides financial assistance to public and private entities and not-for-profit groups developing or enhancing tourism attractions in Rolla. “Attraction” means a permanently located recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment activity available to the general public and draws visitors from outside the Rolla area.

The chamber thanked the 5K sponsors, volunteers and participants for their support and generosity.

“Without them, the donation to these organizations wouldn’t be possible,” the chamber said.