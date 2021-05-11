Friends of Tennis to host annual Route 66 Summerfest doubles tennis tournament

RDN REPORTS

After a five-year hiatus, the Friends of Tennis will be hosting the annual Route 66 Summerfest doubles tennis tournament.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 5, with the finals set for Sunday, June 6, at the Ber Juan Tennis Complex.

The doubles categories include men’s, women’s, mixed and a new category of super senior doubles, where the combined ages of the players add up to 100 years or more.

Engraved Summerfest medallions, provided by Kent Jewelry, will be awarded to first and second place in the championship and first place in consolation.

Players will receive a souvenir Summerfest tennis t-shirt, Gatorade and water provided by Pepsi, oranges and bananas provided by Price Chopper.

Rolla Parks and Recreation Department and The Centre are also partnering in the event.

The entry fee is $30 per team. Friends of Tennis must receive entries by 5 p.m. Friday, May 28.

For entries or more information, contact the tournament director, Lonna Sowers, at 573-466-0369 or email to lonnalsowers@gmail.com. Individuals can also mail the entry to Friends of Tennis, City of Rolla, Parks & Recreation, P.O. Box 886.