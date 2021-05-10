Sigma Pi offers scholarships for incoming Missouri S&T students

RDN REPORTS

The Alpha Iota Chapter of Sigma Pi Fraternity (Sigma Pi) announced two new scholarships that are available to all eligible high school students who plan to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology during the 2021-2022 academic school year.

“The Alpha Iota Education Foundation is proud to establish these scholarships to honor an influential Sigma Pi brother, along with his loving wife, and a valued mentor to the Chapter,” said Mike Munsell, president of Alpha Iota Education Foundation (AIEF). “Our goal is to award exemplary incoming freshmen who have used their time in high school to do more than what was required of them."

The Richard “Rich” and Ruth Swanson Memorial Scholarship will be available to an incoming freshman in the amount of $5,000 (non-renewable). Applicants must provide an official high school transcript and submit an application, along with an essay describing, in 2,000 words or more, their intended path of study, career ideas, and a time when they faced and overcame adversity.

Rich Swanson was a member of Sigma Pi and it was an organization in which he and Ruth wished to continue in his absence by virtue of a generous gift. It is in the memory of that gift and their philanthropy that the Rich and Ruth Memorial Scholarship was established.

The Dr. Richard “Dick” Miller Scholarship will be available for up to two future Missouri S&T students at a potential amount of $1,500 each. Applicants must provide an official high school transcript and submit an application, along with an essay describing, in 1,500 words or less, how they have demonstrated and exemplified the following criteria during their high school careers:

Diligence in maintaining good scholarship

Demonstration of leadership/mentorship in the community by participation in school or community organizations/activities

Participation and volunteering in worthy philanthropic activities

This scholarship was established to recognize and honor Dr. Richard Miller for his service as faculty advisor to the men of the Sigma Pi Fraternity at Missouri S&T in Rolla from August 1988 through June 2010. During this period, he provided valuable guidance and mentorship to the fraternity and volunteered his time endlessly to inspire service and develop character in their members.

All applications, transcripts and essays need to be submitted prior to May 31.

Finalists may be required to submit a final transcript of grades after finishing high school. Applicants are also encouraged to provide two references that must be received no later than May 31.

These awards will be given through the university and recipients will be honored during a ceremonial luncheon in September 2021. For more information, please visit www.sigmapi-mst.org/scholarships.

The AIEF awards scholarships to students to provide financial assistance needed to obtain an academic or professional degree at Missouri S&T in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Scholarships are awarded on an objective and nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, gender or sexual orientation. It is not a requirement of either scholarship that the applicant be a member, or intend to join, the Alpha Iota Chapter of Sigma Pi Fraternity.

About the Alpha Iota Chapter of Sigma Pi Fraternity

Sigma Pi is an international fraternity approaching 125 years of existence. The Alpha Iota Chapter of Sigma Pi has been on the Missouri S&T campus for nearly 90 years. Their fraternal organization strives to maintain an aristocracy of learning, provide leadership to worthy campus activities, donate their time assisting the community and develop character in their members.