Community Minded Ambassadorial Scholarship 2021 recipient announced

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Club recently announced the recipient of the 2021 Community Minded Ambassadorial Scholarship.

The ambassadors club said Jordan Harpel was selected as the recipient of its Community Minded Ambassadorial Scholarship based on her current accomplishments that fulfilled the scholarship requirements.

Applicants for this scholarship must clearly communicate the importance of giving back to the local community and community involvement. Leadership must also be demonstrated through understanding and participating in community involvement.

Applicants must also exhibit leadership skills and academic proficiency that would suggest a desire and ability to succeed at their next level of education.

Harpel plans to attend Fontbonne University.