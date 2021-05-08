Woman dies in crash near Rogersville; driver who fled sought

Associated Press

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash in southwestern Missouri, and authorities are searching for another driver who fled after allegedly causing the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Mercedes Luna died in the accident that happened around 8 a.m. Friday on Missouri 125 near Rogersville. Luna was a student-teacher at Logan-Rogersville High School.

The patrol said the driver of a gray SUV tried to pass a FedEx truck in a no-passing zone near the peak of a hill. Luna, coming the other way, swerved to avoid the SUV and struck the FedEx truck.

The SUV did not stop and authorities are searching for the driver.

The Fed-Ex driver was not hurt.