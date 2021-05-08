Rolla Tennis 2021 Ozark Conference

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla High School boys tennis team wrapped up both regular season play and a third-place Ozark Conference Tournament finish on Wednesday, May 5.

The Bulldog netters are 15-2 for the season. The varsity squad traveled to the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield while the junior varsity team hosted the varsity Houston Tigers at the Ber Juan Park courts. Senior Owen Akins was named to the Ozark All-Conference Team.

The third seed varsity netters defeated Camdenton 5-1 in the second round of play in the 10-team tournament. In semi-final action, the Rolla Netters lost to second seed Kickapoo in a very competitive match. The team defeated the fourth seed Lebanon Yellowjackets 5-2 for the third-place medallion.

In Rolla, Bulldog girl’s tennis head coach Cody Martin filled-in to lead the junior varsity team to a 9-0 victory over the visiting Tigers while boys head coach Josh Vinyard was in Springfield.

Many Bulldog netters earned their first athletic letter with a varsity win against Houston including RHS senior Victor Nam.The match with Houston had been scheduled earlier in the season, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The Ozark Tournament was moved from May 4 to May 5 offering the junior varsity squad a unique opportunity. It was a decisive win for the junior varsity squad and a glimpse of next year’s varsity team under head coach Josh Vinyard.

Four varsity players, Owen Akins, Evan Barth, Quincy Cummings and Jackson Herdade will graduate on May 14.

Senior Owen Akins, son of Richard and Tracey Akins, will be playing tennis at NAIA Division 1 Evangel University while pursuing a degree in education.

Senior Quincy Cummings, son of Robert and Nicole Cummings, will be playing soccer for the Miners at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He will be studying computer science.

Jackson Herdade, son of Joe and Sarah Herdade, will be studying accounting at the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Victor Nam, son of Paul Nam and KeeSoo Lee, has been accepted to the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Victor will be studying biochemistry/pre-medicine.

Evan Barth, son of Rob and Cathi Barth, has been accepted into the new Kummer Vanguard Scholars program at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He will be studying metallurgy.

The Bulldog Netters travel to Jefferson City on Friday, May 7 for a rescheduled MSHSAA Class 2, District 5, Individual qualifier. Owen Akins and Evan Huang will be playing singles. The Bulldog teams of Evan Barth/William Huber and Jackson Herdade/Luke Foster will represent Rolla in tennis doubles.

MSHSAA Class 2, District 5, team competition begins Monday, May 10. Rolla will host the Lebanon Yellowjackets at the Ber Juan Park courts beginning at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the District semi-finals to be played Tuesday.

Rolla Bulldogs vs Houston Tigers, May 5

Singles Wins:

No. 1, Taft Clayton

No. 2, Cameron Cooper

No. 3, Finn Meggitt

No. 4, David Cahill

No. 5, Victor Nam

No. 6, Reid Cummings

Doubles Wins: