Phelps County Sheriff’s Department: Couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says a 73-year-old man and his 66-year-old wife are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide at their Phelps County home. The next of kin has not been notified.

According to the department, deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of County Road 3160 at 7:30 a.m. Friday, after a family friend found the female resident dead.

According to the sheriff's department, a preliminary investigation indicates the husband killed his wife, then himself.

"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest otherwise. There is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, with autopsies expected next week,” Sheriff Michael Kirn said in a news release Saturday.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Rolla Rural Fire Department and Phelps County Coroner Ernie Coverdell.

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide can seek help from the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).