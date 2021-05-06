Chamber announces Right Choice Scholarship recipients

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of the 2021 Right Choice Scholarships: Oluwamisayo Ologun, Catalina Ortega and Isabel Trower.

Ologun will be attending either George Washington University or the University of Virginia, Ortega will be attending Missouri University of Science and Technology and Trower will be attending Barnabas Prep.

Funds for the scholarship were raised through donations received during the Taste of Pulaski County event hosted by the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce and in partnership with 44 Waynesville Self Storage, American Family Insurance Stafford Agency, Pazazz Hair and Nail Salon, Sellers-Sexton Ford-Lincoln-Mazda and TK’s Pizza.

Applicants for this scholarship are required to clearly communicate their personal goals through a written essay. They must also exhibit those leadership skills and academic proficiency that would suggest a desire and ability to succeed at their next level of education.

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce said based on these students' current accomplishments they have fulfilled the requirements of this scholarship and were selected by the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as the winners of its Right Choice Scholarship.