New hours for Rolla Research Center

The State Historical Society of Missouri Research Center in Rolla will have new operating hours beginning May 18.

The State Historical Society of Missouri on Thursday announced new hours for its six research facilities.

The Research Centers in Rolla, St. Louis and Kansas City will be open by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

The Research Center at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. Appointments will be required before visiting.

Research Centers in Cape Girardeau and Springfield will be open by appointment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Additionally, the Art Gallery in the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. No appointment is required to visit the Art Gallery.

The State Historical Society of Missouri will continue to require masks at all of its facilities.

Residents can find educational programs and major collections including the records of the St. Louis-San Francisco "Frisco" Railway Company, the St. Joe Minerals Corporation and the American Zinc, Lead, and Smelting Company at the Rolla Research Center, located at the Curtis Laws Wilson Library on the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus, 400 W. 14th St.

For further information about hours, policies or procedures at the historical society’s research centers, visit www.shsmo.org.