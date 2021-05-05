Commission approves Interstate roadway repair contracts in Phelps, Pulaski counties

RDN REPORTS

Three one-year interstate repair contracts covering several mid-Missouri counties have been approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission during its meeting Wednesday.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) awarded a contract for asphalt pavement repairs in various locations as needed on Interstate 44, between the Dallas County/Laclede County line to the Crawford County/Franklin County line to N.B. West Contracting Company, which submitted the low bid of $415,964.

The commission awarded a contract for concrete pavement repairs in various locations as needed on Interstate 44 in Crawford, Laclede, Phelps and Pulaski County to N.B. West Contracting Company, which submitted the low bid of $158,289.

The MHTC also awarded a contract for concrete pavement repairs in various locations as needed on Interstate 70 in Boone, Callaway and Cooper counties to Lamke Trenching & Excavating, Inc., which submitted the low bid of $409,396.

Most of the work on the interstates would take place at night, with minimal daytime work as needed. Intermittent lane closures will be required during work hours.

All three project contract durations are from July 1 to June 30, 2022.

For more information about projects or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Residents can follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media for project updates.