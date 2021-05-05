Rolla High School senior wins $1K scholarship

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Rolla High School senior Camryn Falkenhain is the regional winner of a $1,000 scholarship awarded by FutureBuilders, the education foundation of the Missouri School Boards’ Association.

The association and FutureBuilders established the scholarship program in memory of John T. Belcher, who was instrumental in developing innovative financing programs for Missouri school districts.

The learning environment for thousands of Missouri's public school students was improved as a result of his work.

A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student in each of the association's 17 regions. From that group, a statewide winner will be selected.

Applicants were judged based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and the quality of an essay. More than 210 applications were submitted this year. The Missouri School Boards’ Association is a not-for-profit organization to held school boards to ensure all students succeed.