Ed Morse Automative Group acquires Fairground Auto Plaza

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Fairground Auto Plaza in Rolla.

Ed Morse purchased the dealership from Fairground Auto Group. Located at 100 Fairgrounds Road, in Rolla, the new dealership will be Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC. Earlier in the week, Ed Morse acquired three dealerships in Lebanon and Saint Robert.

“Our entrance into Missouri is exciting and we are honored to add this dealership from the great community of Rolla. We are looking not only to continue this dealership’s history of exceptional deals and outstanding customer service but to make significant capital improvements,” Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automative Group Teddy Morse said. “We also look forward to supporting the local community with job growth and giving back to local non-profits.”

The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family owned for 75 years.

These acquisitions will add over 50 employees to their over 1,400 plus employee base, growing their locations to 24 dealerships locations, 42 franchises and 15 automotive brands.

“Last year we expanded into Northern Texas and Oklahoma with tremendous success and pleased to begin establishing our trusted family name in such an important region,” Morse added.