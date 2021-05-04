Walmart now administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at Rolla pharmacy

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Walmart and Sam’s Club Tuesday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone: Immunizations are now available to customers and associates at Walmart located at 500 S. Bishop Ave., in Rolla, as well as all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide.

All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Missouri are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Meanwhile, Walmart and Sam’s Club continue to strongly encourage, but not mandate, associates to get vaccinated. To help make this process as easy as possible, the retailers are:

• Offering appointments to associates in stores and clubs.

• Providing two hours paid time to get a vaccination, regardless of where associates get their shots.

• Allowing associates to get the vaccine during their shifts if vaccines are being offered at their location.

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club have also enhanced their COVID-19 emergency leave policy to include three days of paid leave for any vaccine side effects for associates.

Walmart and Sam’s Club will continue to work to increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide, according to the company in its announcement.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Walmart and Sam’s Club, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.