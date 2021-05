RDN REPORTS

Missouri FFA announced that Trey Riley, of the St. James FFA Chapter, placed third in the Missouri Ruralist Larry Harper Young Writers Essay Contest at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention, April 30-May 1.

The Missouri FFA has 25,662 members representing 351 chapters. The national organization has more than 760,000 members representing 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.