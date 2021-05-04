Rolla Chamber Mini Golf Tournament set for June 14

RDN REPORTS

On Tuesday, the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce announced they would be holding their 11th Annual Mini Golf Tournament on Monday, June 14, at Kokomo Joe’s.

The chamber is now taking registrations for teams and individual players.

A team of four is $100, and individual fees are $25. This price includes a pre-game meal, 18 holes of mini-golf, a raffle ticket for prizes and ice cream. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.

For more information or to register, please contact Taisia Gordon at the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center at 573-364-3577 or rollacc@rollachamber.org.