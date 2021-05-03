Veterans Commission announces new benefits, resource portal for military members

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Missouri Veterans Commission Monday announced the launch of the Missouri Benefits and Resource Portal.

The Veterans Commission, in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Economic Development Office of the Missouri Military Advocate, created the portal to serve as an information tool and service guide to help veterans find potential benefits and local resources.

The initiative for a one-stop-shop for veteran resources began after a University of Central Missouri research project commissioned by the Office of the Missouri Military Advocate. The project resulted in a 32-page document titled “A Comprehensive Analysis of Missouri’s Efforts to Improve the Quality of Life for Military Service Members and their Families,” which recommended a centralized website, according to the commission in a news release Monday.

“The Missouri Benefits and Resource Portal is a great step toward helping military members and their families learn about the assistance available to them in their own backyard,” Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said. “We expect the site will continue to evolve and become more interactive, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the DED team in the future.”

Individuals can find the portal at veteranbenefits.mo.gov. Staff will make updates as new resources become available.

“Missouri is a great place to live for service members, military families, and Veterans,” said Missouri Military Advocate Joe Driskill. “The state has a lot to offer in terms of military and Veteran benefits and resources, and we want to make it easier to find this important information. We were glad to have the opportunity to work with the Missouri Veterans Commission on the web portal and look forward to promoting it throughout Missouri.”

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven-state Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.