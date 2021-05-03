Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Rolla, Newburg high schools awarded scholarships from CBCO’s Students for Life scholarship program

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks recently announced that Rolla High School, Rolla Technical Institute and Newburg High School received a $500 award through the blood center’s Students for Life scholarship program.

Each school qualified for the Community Blood Center of the Ozark’s Students for Life scholarship by holding at least two CBCO blood drives during the academic year. Rolla High School, Rolla Technical Institute and Newburg High School completed the initiative and received a $500 award that each school may provide to the student or students of their choice.

During a normal year, area high school and college blood donors account for around 45 percent of the total blood donated during the school year.

According to CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts, this past year has been challenging for schools across the region, with the pandemic negatively impacting blood donation rates at area high schools.

CBCO asked school systems to be nimble and creative in coming up with ways students could continue to save lives, even while negotiating how to manage educating the community’s students during widespread school closures and online learning programs.

“Because our schools understand the important role they play in this shared lifesaving mission, we cooperated, collaborated, and came up with ways to meet the area’s blood needs, despite the challenges," Roberts said. “We are pleased with the results, and we are proud to continue to provide much-needed awards that will help fund education beyond the high school level.”

The Students for Life scholarship program is partially funded through donations from area healthcare facilities, with more than $70,000 awarded to over 140 area high schools that participated in the program. Since 2004, CBCO has awarded schools and students nearly $1 million to assist in their college educations through the program.

CBCO still has three $1,000 awards through the High School Throwdown Showdown competition that have yet to be determined. They will be awarded to the schools that come up with the most donations in small, medium and large school categories.

The deadline for schools to participate in the competition is July 31, 2021.