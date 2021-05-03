Rolla Floriculture Club announces May Yard of the Month

Rolla Floriculture Club

The Rolla Floriculture Club has chosen its May Yard of the Month. The yard is located at 590 Sycamore Drive. Homeowners Jim and Linda Virant have spent the past 23 years perfecting their landscaping.

Their practice of planting mostly perennials and groundcovers has helped them maintain the yard and gardens with minimal labor. Linda reported that she only spends about an hour a week in maintenance. Jim spends an hour or two per week maintaining the lush lawn that is a beautiful backdrop for the flowers.

On the southwest corner of the property are three large boulders that were excavated from the property when the house was built. The boulders are surrounded by creeping phlox, pinks, verbena, allium, daffodils, peonies, catmint, and a prairie fire crabapple for spring and summer blooms. There is an American beautybush that blooms in the fall. The Japanese maples were hit by the recent late frost. Linda is hopeful that they will survive.

Nearer the house the Virants have planted columbine, heavenly bamboo, perennial geraniums, hostas, salvia, and coral bells. Linda and Jim use no purchased mulch, but instead they choose to “naturalize” their beds by letting plants multiply. Lamb’s ear, sedum, creeping thyme and ice plant are used for groundcover. They also mulch with the needles from the large bald cypress tree in the back yard. Beds are edged with buried flat stones that add to the natural look, and facilitate ease of mowing.

On the north side of the house is a row of towering arbor vitae. Linda gives them an annual spray for bagworms from a second story window. This side of the house is also graced by a pink dogwood and two white azaleas.

In the back of the house, they have planted a small vegetable garden with herbs and annuals. There are two maple trees, one orange, and one yellow in the fall. This is also the home of that huge bald cypress that helps with their mulching needs.

The yard at 590 Sycamore is located on a corner lot, so it is possible to drive by slowly from different directions to admire what Jim and Linda Virant have so beautifully created.