Phelps Health to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day June 5

Phelps Health will celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day with a drive-through breakfast celebration for area cancer survivors on Saturday, June 5.

This year’s theme is “Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Survival.”

All cancer survivors in the community are invited to attend the event. Attendees will drive through the circle drive in front of the Phelps Health Delbert Day Cancer Institute (DDCI) located at 1060 W. 10th St. in Rolla.

“Due to precautionary measures and guidelines for social distancing recommended by the CDC, we are unable to celebrate in-person at Greentree Christian Church as we have in past years,” said Michelle Simpson, assistant director of the Phelps Health DDCI. “We still want to celebrate with our cancer survivors, and this drive-through event is the perfect opportunity to recognize these individuals.”

Each cancer survivor plus one guest can receive a free breakfast courtesy of Colton’s Steak House and Grill in Rolla. Cancer survivors who pre-register by May 17 also will receive a free T-shirt.

According to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, a cancer survivor is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life.

National Cancer Survivors Day (NCSD) is celebrated in June each year. NCSD is a celebration for those who have survived, an inspiration for those recently diagnosed, a gathering of support for families and an outreach to the community.

For more information about this event or to RSVP, email survivorsday@phelpshealth.org or call (573) 458-7469.