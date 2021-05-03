Missouri State Fair now accepting exhibitor camping reservations

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Missouri State Fair livestock exhibitors interested in camping will be able to submit camping reservations starting at 9 a.m. via an online portal or by submitting a downloadable and printable form, both available on the Fair’s website. Campers should choose either the online reservation request system or fax in the paper form.

For campers using the online reservation system:

The online portal will be available on the Fair’s website starting today at 9 a.m. for the submission of exhibitor camping requests, but payment will not be collected from the online system. Once the reservation has been accepted, a member of the State Fair camping staff will contact campers to obtain payment information. Payment will not be collected or processed until reservations have been accepted and confirmed.

For campers using the downloadable and printable form:

The downloadable and printable form will be available on the Fair’s website starting at 9 a.m. The form will need to be filled out in full, including payment information, and must be faxed to the Fair. Please only send the fax one time. Multiple submissions jam the fax machine and could result in multiple payments processed.

No camping forms will be distributed or accepted on-site. Camping reservation requests must be made via the online portal or forms sent in via fax.

Please note that the State Fair website typically experiences very high traffic volume on the morning the livestock exhibitor camping system goes live. Individual’s who have questions about the status of their reservation after they have submitted their request, should email campgrounds@mda.mo.gov.

Reserved exhibitor campsites will open Sunday, Aug. 8. They are only available for livestock exhibitors, commercial vendors and persons with disabilities.

Complete camping rules and more information are available on the Fair’s website, https://www.mostatefair.com/.