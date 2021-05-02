Residents invited to 4th annual Heroin Awareness and Prevention Seminar

RDN REPORTS

Residents are invited to join S.A.V.E for their 4th annual Heroin Awareness and Prevention Seminar in May.

The seminar will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Tabernacle of Praise Church, 10730 County Road 2040, in Rolla.

Speakers at the seminar include:

Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan

St. James EMS Chief Brian Lamberth

Jamie Meyers with Mid West Prevention Consultants

Founder of Mid-MO Christa Harmon

Addiction Awareness Group (MAGG)

Director of The Rolla Mission Ashley Brooks

DEA Agent Frank Magel

S.A.V.E (Testimonies)

Resources Available at the seminar include:

Teen Challenge

Mission Gates

Celebrate Recovery

Alcoholics Victorious

Meramec Regional Planning Commission

Life Changers

Prevention Consultants

Mid-MO Addiction Awareness Group

Missouri Coalition Recovery Support Providers

The Rolla Mission

Community Prayer

S.A.V.E

The event will include heroic testimony from a mother who lost her son, and conclude with prayer for the community and food.

Residents who have questions, please contact Gail Daniel (757) 849-9996.