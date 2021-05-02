Residents invited to 4th annual Heroin Awareness and Prevention Seminar

Residents are invited to join S.A.V.E for their 4th annual Heroin Awareness and Prevention Seminar in May.

The seminar will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Tabernacle of Praise Church, 10730 County Road 2040, in Rolla. 

Speakers at the seminar include:

  • Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan
  • St. James EMS Chief Brian Lamberth 
  • Jamie Meyers with Mid West Prevention Consultants 
  • Founder of Mid-MO Christa Harmon
  • Addiction Awareness Group (MAGG)
  • Director of The Rolla Mission Ashley Brooks
  • DEA Agent Frank Magel
  • S.A.V.E (Testimonies)

Resources Available at the seminar include:

  • Teen Challenge
  • Mission Gates
  • Celebrate Recovery
  • Alcoholics Victorious
  • Meramec Regional Planning Commission
  • Life Changers
  • Prevention Consultants
  • Mid-MO Addiction Awareness Group
  • Missouri Coalition Recovery Support Providers
  • The Rolla Mission
  • Community Prayer
  • S.A.V.E

The event will include heroic testimony from a mother who lost her son, and conclude with prayer for the community and food. 

Residents who have questions, please contact Gail Daniel (757) 849-9996.