Residents invited to 4th annual Heroin Awareness and Prevention Seminar
RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com
Residents are invited to join S.A.V.E for their 4th annual Heroin Awareness and Prevention Seminar in May.
The seminar will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Tabernacle of Praise Church, 10730 County Road 2040, in Rolla.
Speakers at the seminar include:
- Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan
- St. James EMS Chief Brian Lamberth
- Jamie Meyers with Mid West Prevention Consultants
- Founder of Mid-MO Christa Harmon
- Addiction Awareness Group (MAGG)
- Director of The Rolla Mission Ashley Brooks
- DEA Agent Frank Magel
- S.A.V.E (Testimonies)
Resources Available at the seminar include:
- Teen Challenge
- Mission Gates
- Celebrate Recovery
- Alcoholics Victorious
- Meramec Regional Planning Commission
- Life Changers
- Prevention Consultants
- Mid-MO Addiction Awareness Group
- Missouri Coalition Recovery Support Providers
- The Rolla Mission
- Community Prayer
- S.A.V.E
The event will include heroic testimony from a mother who lost her son, and conclude with prayer for the community and food.
Residents who have questions, please contact Gail Daniel (757) 849-9996.