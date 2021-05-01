Rolla resident surprised with $2.5K scholarship to WGU Missouri

RDN REPORTS

Rolla resident Macy Moreland was recently surprised with a $2,500 New Start Scholarship to WGU Missouri. The scholarship is designed for busy adult learners to help change their lives through education and make their goals a reality.

Moreland, an ECSE paraprofessional for Rolla Public Schools, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education and Elementary Education (Dual Licensure) from WGU Missouri. She was virtually presented with the scholarship on March 26 by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager Jim Chandler.