Kleffner of Rolla Chapter named State FFA Vice President

RDN REPORTS

During the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention, Caitlyn Kleffner was named the 2021-2022 State FFA Vice President. Kleffner is a member of the Rolla FFA Chapter. Her parents are Larry Kleffner and Christy Green of Rolla. Her advisors are Cord Jenkins and Randy Stockstill.

Kleffner’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of owning Katahdin hair sheep, crossbred Amerifax cattle and a flock of brown egg-laying hens. In addition, she works in her family’s vegetable greenhouse.

During high school, Kleffner has served as chapter president, reporter, assistant secretary and area president.

Kleffner participated in FFA creed speaking, Division II prepared public speaking, and advanced prepared public speaking leadership development events; poultry and grasslands evaluation career development events. She placed first individually at state in the grasslands evaluation CDE. Kleffner won the area sheep production proficiency award. She was named Area Star Farmer. She is a graduate of Missouri Agribusiness Academy, Helping Youth Maximize Agricultural eXperiences Academy and Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence Academy.

In addition to FFA, Kleffner was a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, National Technical Honor Society and Key Club. Within the Key Club, she served as historian and secretary. Outside of school, Kleffner was a Missouri 4-H member.

After graduating high school, Kleffner’s plans include attending the University of Missouri, Columbia, to study animal science, animal nutrition and agricultural business. She then hopes to attend graduate school to study animal science. Kleffner said she plans to work as a nutritionist and eventually own a consulting firm and custom mineral mill.

The Missouri FFA has 25,662 members representing 351 chapters. The national organization has more than 760,000 members representing 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in students' lives by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.