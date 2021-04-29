Show Me Hope to host first annual Mental Health Awareness walk, run

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health’s Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program will host the first annual Mental Health Awareness Walk and Run on Saturday, May 15, at the Salem City Park in Salem.

Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program’s free event will begin at 3 p.m. and is designed to raise awareness and remove stigmas associated with mental health in the community during Mental Health Awareness Month, where nearly one in five adults in the U.S. live with mental health disorders.

In addition to the walk and run, there will be food available for purchase, including burgers, hot dogs and baked goods. Local vendors will be on hand to display their products, and community mental health partners will distribute information about local services.

There will be prize drawings in addition to activities and giveaways for the kids.

According to crisis coordinator with Show Me Hope, Jodie Richter, the groups coming together for this walk are showing their support for the community and helping to remove the stigma.

“Our goal is to build awareness for mental health in the community and open a conversation about how to recover together,” Richter said.

This event is sponsored by the Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, a community-based provider of integrated treatment for mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders, and is certified by the Missouri Department of Mental Health and accredited through CARF International.

These services are provided at many of their locations throughout southeastern and south-central Missouri.