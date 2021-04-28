Washington University in St. Louis to require COVID vaccine

Associated Press

KMOX-AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington University in St. Louis has become the latest college to announce plans to require students to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus this fall.

KMOX-AM reports that the school says faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. The school also said it would allow some exemptions for religious or medical reasons.

The university informed students in a letter that if students can't get vaccinated before arriving, the university will help them get a vaccine locally.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 will play a key role in allowing us to resume our regular activities, protect our community, and prevent the spread of illness both on our campuses and in the St. Louis region, including, importantly, the patients we serve in our hospitals," the letter stated.

A university spokesperson says they will provide more information for employees in the coming weeks.