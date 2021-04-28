Parts of Missouri raked by strong storms; tornado spotted

Associated Press

SPARTA — Strong storms are moving across parts of Missouri, and at least one tornado was spotted in the state's southwestern corner.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado around 10 a.m. about 8 miles (12.87 kilometers) south of Sparta. A tornado warning was issued for the area, which included the towns of Elkhead, Oldfield, Garrison, Keltner and Chadwick. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the tornado.

Further east, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Douglas, Howell, Ozark, Taney, Webster and Wright counties. Storms were expected to bring hail, heavy rain and damaging winds up to 60 mph (96.5606 kph).