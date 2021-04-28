Flash flood warning for Phelps County in effect until 6 p.m.

RDN REPORTS

In Springfield, the National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a flash flood warning for Phelps County that remains in effect until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service at 12 p.m. said doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. According to the National Weather Service, between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible.

The National Weather Service said some locations that will experience flash flooding include southern Forth Leonard Wood, Salem, Licking, Bunker, Edgar Springs, Plato, Lenox and Anutt.

Additionally, the National Weather Service’s flash flood watch for Phelps County remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The weather service expects excessive rainfall to occur across southern Missouri beginning late tonight and continuing into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service expects storm total rainfall amounts ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches, with the highest amounts occurring along and south of the Interstate 44 corridor.